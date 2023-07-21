trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638616
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Updates: Pooja Bhatt Becomes Captain

Today's episode offered a high dose of drama. Multiple fights disrupted the peace in the house, repeatedly. 

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:41 PM IST
  • Bebika and Abhishek apologized to each other
  • Pooja Bhatt became the new captain of the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Updates: Pooja Bhatt Becomes Captain Pic Courtesy: Jio Cinemas

New Delhi: The new day at Bigg Boss OTT 2 house starts on a never-seen-before mockery as we see Bebika apologizing to Abhishek and vice versa. Thereafter, Bigg Boss announce a task where the housemates were supposed to decide onto the captain of the house. 

The captaincy task had brought the contenders - Falaq, Avinash, Pooja, Jad, and Bebika - face to face in a battle for leadership. As the 'Sanchalak', Abhishek ensured the task's smooth conduct. However, he ended up in a fiery argument with Avinash that shook the house. Their heated exchange of words and accusations took the tension to an all-time high. Aashika was seen in a strong form today as she indulged in a verbal soat with Avinash and well, received applause. After a few rounds, Pooja Bhatt emerged victorious in this simple-looking yet a strategic game. 

Despite the high drama and fights, the episode concluded on a light, energetic note as the contestants participated in a dance face-off where Manisha's group won.  As the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey remains unpredictable and filled with dramatic moments. Keep watching for the evolving dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

