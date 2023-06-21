'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Day 4 Highlights: Falaq Becomes The First Captain, Bebika And Akanksha Get Into Heated Argument

New Delhi: The excitement and drama continue to escalate in the Bigg Boss OTT House as the contestants embark on an eventful third day. Here are the thrilling highlights from Day 4!

The day began with a moment of tension at the breakfast table when Avinash made a comment that didn't sit well with Akanksha. The remark sparked immediate reactions and set the tone for the day.

Following the breakfast incident, Akanksha sought solace in the washroom area, where she engaged in a deep conversation with Palak. The two contestants were seen discussing the incident and its impact on their emotions, highlighting the ripple effect of conflicts in the house.

First Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss announced the much-anticipated first captaincy challenge. Cyrus and Abhishek took charge of creating video content in the house with their chosen contenders. The contestants had the opportunity to pitch themselves for the task and subsequently created content through a skit. Viewers were given the power to vote for their preferred candidate for the first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT house. Akanksha and Falaq emerged as contenders, with Akanksha performing her content piece with Abhishek and Falaq pairing up with Cyrus.

Amidst budding love, friendships, drama, and fights, one contestant, Cyrus, has his priorities solely focused on food. Just three days into the competition, Cyrus finds himself constantly yearning for the variety of food he misses from the outside world. From mouth-watering plates of chicken to tempting chocolate and chips, Cyrus's mind is consumed by thoughts of his favorite delicacies.

Ration Battle and Vending Machine Stir

The Bigg Boss OTT House experienced tension as the BB vending machine created a stir among the contestants. With limited ration, including a scarcity of eggs, Abhishek, Akanksha, and others found themselves restricted to only two eggs each, while Cyrus mysteriously managed to acquire six eggs, causing upset among the housemates. The battle for ration intensified, especially with Cyrus's demand for chicken, adding fuel to the already heightened tensions.

Emotions ran high as Jad found himself caught in a heart-wrenching situation. Following the intense captaincy task, where contestants mimicked different personalities of the housemates, Jad's portrayal as a ladies' man left him deeply upset and disheartened. The emotional fallout reverberated throughout the house, creating an atmosphere of tension and introspection.

The excitement reaches new heights as the voting results pour in, revealing the much-anticipated first house captain of the week in Bigg Boss OTT. Falaq emerges victorious, capturing the hearts and support of the viewers with her charismatic presence and gameplay. With it another exciting development, Cyrus, who has been yearning for his favorite ration, emerges victorious as part of the captaincy challenge. As per the conditions set, Cyrus is granted the opportunity to choose his favorite ration, bringing a wave of relief and satisfaction to his foodie mind.

Bebika-Akanksha's Heated Argument

Bebika passes a comment on Akanksha and Abhishek and the YouTuber gets offended. He says some unusual things and it creates a major ruckus that leads to a heated argument between Bebika and Akanksha Puri. This catfight was definitely one of the most engaging ones in the last four days.

With each passing day, the Bigg Boss OTT House becomes a microcosm of human emotions, conflicts, and aspirations. Stay tuned for more surprises, challenges, and unforgettable moments as the contestants continue their journey within the house.

With the night still young, viewers are urged not to miss out on the live feed, available exclusively on JioCinema. Stay tuned to witness all the inside action unfold in real time.