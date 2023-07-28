trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641416
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 40 Updates: Housemates Cancel Ticket To Finale Task, Abhishek, Bebika Get Into Another Spat

During the Ticket To Finale task, Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan get into another ugly altercation.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:49 AM IST

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The day begins with housemates waking up to the trendy song 'Urvashi' with some still groaning as they struggle to get out of bed. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve dance away their morning laziness, adding a dose of energy to the BB House. Abhishek Malhan teases Jiya Shankar about his missing towel saying she took it. She jokingly expresses surprise and says she wondered why the towel was smelling different.

Pooja tries to talk to Bebika but the latter continues to stay upset over criticism about her cooking, feeling unworthy in the house. Bebika's frustration continues as she expresses her thoughts to Abhishek and Elvish, feeling unappreciated. Manisha shares her insight on Bebika's emotions, predicting that she won't calm down without a confrontation.

Bigg Boss announces the task to win the Ticket to Finale Week, and Pooja's captaincy comes to an end. Elvish, Bebika, and Jiya compete for the captaincy by collecting toys from the toy warehouse using pearls as currency. The contenders engage in fierce competition, fighting to gather as many toys as possible for their respective shops. During the task, Bebika confronts Abhishek for stealing from her, leading to a heated fight with Avinash, with both resorting to personal attacks.


At the end of the task, Elvish and Jiya tie, thus resulting in no clear winner. Bigg Boss leaves the decision to the housemates on whether one of the contenders should get the Ticket-to-Finale Week or not. Majority decides not to award the Ticket to Finale to anyone, leading to the end of the task.

Abhishek shares his belief that Elvish would have won had the task continued, discussing it with his friend group. Manisha reveals Bebika's remarks made behind Abhishek's back, adding to the housemates' discussions.

Elvish and Aashika discuss Pooja's manipulative nature, noting her pleasant behaviour with everyone's faces.

Housemates argue over food arrangements, with Manisha choosing to cook for her friend group only.

