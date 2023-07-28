Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 42 Written Updates: Manisha Rani Disagrees With Pooja Bhatt Over ‘Villain’ Tag

New Delhi: The show started with unwavering spotlight on Abhishek. While, Manisha was spotted giving 'Fukra Insaan' a head massage, Avinash complained of being termed as a 36-year-old by Abhishek. Thereafter, Pooja became a reporter and asked the housemates if would they make relationships to become a viral hashtag or by heart? On moral policing Elvish, Pooja pointed out to him that he voiced inappropriate opinions which were censored during the show.

Bigg Boss announced a special audition task to bag ration. Seemingly playful, the task took an emotional curve as Pooja decided to question the intent of the contestants. In round 1, Manisha got furious and disagreed to being chosen as a 'villian'. She goes out of the room saying, "Hum ye sab ke liye nahi bane hai!"

During the interview round 2, Pooja auditioned for the role of 'Hero Ka Dost'. Pooja calls Aashika, but she denied expressing her zeal to do better on the show. Director Pooja Bhatt chose Bebika as the 'Villain', Jad as Hero Ka Dost', Manisha as 'Passing shot', Jiya as 'Heroine' and Aashika as 'Crowd Ka Hissa'. A lot of emotions uncovered for the house members in this special task!



In a twist, Manisha confessed her feelings for Elvish to which he responded that he thinks of them as just 'buddies'. Manisha then clarified that her confession was a hoax.

While Aashika showed some impressive dance moves, Bebika resorted to reading Jiya's hands. In a funny banter, Aashika tried to forcefully kiss Elvish as he entertained the house with his jungle story.

As the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey remains unpredictable and filled with dramatic moments. Keep watching for the evolving dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.