Bigg Boss OTT 2: Dipraj Jadhav Enters As Guest Into House On Day 27

New Delhi: Adding a new dimension of entertainment, Dipraj Jadhav made an entrance as a guest into the Bigg Boss house.

Dipraj Jadhav took the stage, engaging in conversations with contestants Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Sparking a lively atmosphere within the house, Dipraj teased Manisha.

Dipraj used meme references and puns, which injected humor and amusement into the environment. His task was designed to elicit diverse reactions from the fellow contestants, creating an engaging atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house.



During his time on the show, Dipraj also shared his fondness for movies starring Pooja Bhatt, bringing in a nostalgic element to the conversations. In his characteristic style, he humorously poked fun at Jad and Jiya, leaving the audience in splits.





