Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar's Instagram Account Suspended? Find Out Here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
  • Puneet Superstar's Instagram handle was found to be disabled this morning
  • Puneet’s journey had begun with TikTok

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2's former contestant Puneet Superstar has landed up in serious trouble. No, it's not because of his infamous stunts. Shockingly, Puneet Superstar's Instagram handle was found to be disabled this morning. Fans are shattered as this news indicates star's disappearance from the platform. 

Let's just admit it, we all had a soft corner for Puneet's yelling and thoughtless actions. Understandably, a fan expressed their frustration, writing, “Lord Puneet’s account removed- looks like Insta’s downfall has begun," while another commented, “Nahi dekhna mujhe naachta hua Vicky Kaushal give me my Lord puneet videos back Instagram."

Puneet was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. His quirkiness and funny ways have won many hearts. However, due to his behaviour, Bigg Boss directed him to exit within 24 hours of the show’s premiere. However, his Instagram following grew to over a million followers.

Puneet’s journey had begun with TikTok, where his videos went viral. From yelling to screaming to screeching to pouring substances on himself, Puneet has done it all. His creativity led him to win over 3 million people on Instagram. Although, his journey has now come to a standstill.

