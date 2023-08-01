Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan Aka Abhishek Malhan Bursts Into Tears Meeting His Mother Inside House, Hugs Her Tight

New Delhi: With just two weeks ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, it is time for the 'Family Week' episode to kick off. So when Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's mother entered the Bigg Boss house, an overwhelming wave of emotions swept through the entire house. As soon as he saw his mother, Abhishek rushed to her, hugged her tightly, and burst into tears, leaving everyone in the house deeply moved. The heartfelt reunion touched the hearts of all the contestants.

Abhishek's mother, while talking to Pooja Bhatt, expressed her admiration as a big fan and her eagerness to meet her. During her conversation with her son, she praised him, saying, "Abhishek, you're doing wonderful! I never knew my boy could do so well. I'm so proud of you. The guy who never even washed his own plate is now doing so much work."

She playfully added that now when the maid is on leave, he will help with household chores. She also reminded him not to use bad language against anyone, emphasizing that it's not how he was raised.

As the house transformed into a BB hotel, the contestants wholeheartedly embraced their duties, eager to impress Abhishek's mother and earn a star. Each housemate put forth their best efforts to create a memorable experience for her, cherishing the opportunity to make her feel valued and appreciated. It will be interesting seeing who will get the star from Abhishek's mother?

Also, Manisha Rani's father, Avinash Sachdev's mother and Jad Hadid's daughter over video-conferencing connected with their respective family members, making it a memorable experience for all.

