Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highest Paid Contestants List: Kacha Badam Girl Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar Charging THIS Huge Amount Per Week?

New Delhi: The second season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on June 17. 2023. The show hosted by Salman Khan will be streaming on JioCinema. The first season was won by Divya Agarwal and was hosted by Karan Johar. Just as the OTT show is about to kickstart, a list of Contestants is doing the rounds on social media platforms already.

From Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar to Mahesh Poojary, Poonam Pandey among many others are speculated to be on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Details about the contestants are still under wraps but rumours about the highest-paid contestants list is keeping the buzz alive:

BIGG BOSS OTT 2 HIGHEST PAID CONTESTANTS LIST:

According to a report on Zoom TV, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar to Mahesh Poojary are the highest-paid contestants this season. They are reportedly getting Rs 15 lakh per week.

Anjali Arora is a digital content creator and social media sensation who shot to fame after her video on Kacha Badam became an instant hit on social media. Anjali Arora was first seen in Lock Upp - a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Awez Darbar is a social media influencer and choreographer, who is quite popular on Instagram for his reels.

Mahesh Poojary worked as a creative producer for TV, web series and songs in the showbiz industry.

Other names doing the rounds include TV actress Pooja Gor, Sooraj Pancholi - who was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case and singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

SALMAN KHAN IN BIGG BOSS OTT 2

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' superstar recently made the announcement about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 in a special video. The promo shows Salman, dressed in a shiny silver jacket and matching T-shirt and can be heard saying, "Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon 'Bigg Boss OTT' toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I'm coming soon with 'Bigg Boss OTT', so brace yourself".)

Who will really make it to the show this season, only time will tell. Till then, keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.