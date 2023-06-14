topStoriesenglish2621576
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' House Is Different Than The Others, Makers Opt For More Planet-Friendly Approach

Every corner of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house is poised to showcase a commitment to reducing waste and making an artistic statement.

New Delhi: The upcoming season of the digital reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' will have its aesthetics centering on the theme of sustainability.

Art designer Omung Kumar B., who has also directed films like 'Sarbjit' and 'Bhoomi', and Production Designer Vanita Garud Kumar, known for their artistic magic in creating mesmerising sets, are said to be infusing sustainability into the fabric of the 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 house.

Every corner of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house is poised to showcase a commitment to reducing waste and making an artistic statement.

The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of 'Astro Baby', 'Hero No', 'Insaan', 'One Piece', 'Womaniya', 'Superstar', 'Theekhi Puri', and 'Heroine'.

'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2 will be available to stream on JioCinema from June 17.

