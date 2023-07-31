Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Habib Breaks Into Tears After Meeting 4-Year-Old Daughter

New Delhi: Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has been churning out interesting episodes every day and keeping the viewers hooked. Contestants who have so far managed to survive so far and are all set to enter the finale are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid.

In the latest, the families of contestants are all set to enter the house and give them insight into how they are performing. The special Family Week is expected to be an emotional sight as housemates will be meeting their loved ones after a long time. Emotions are expected to run high as they will bond and cherish precious moments together after several weeks.





Called the Hotel task, the housemates will play the role of hosts, treating their family members as if they are in a hotel, ensuring an unforgettable experience. However, it will come with a twist as each family member will carry a shining star to appreciate any housemate who leaves a lasting impression, except their direct blood relatives.

Jad Habib Breaks Into Tears After Meeting His Tears

Jad will be the first contestant to meet his daughter. The popular Lebanese model will break down into tears after receiving a sweet message from her daughter virtually.

Avinash Sachdev Turns Emotional On Meeting Mom

Avinash Sachdev's mom will enter the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house. Seeing his beloved mother after a long time, the 'Choti Bahu' actor won't be able to control his tears of joy and happiness. Their heartfelt reunion was truly touching. Avinash's mom warmly hugged Pooja Bhatt, expressing her excitement about meeting her. This heartwarming gesture moved Pooja Bhatt to tears, and she expressed her happiness at the prospect of visiting Avinash's mom's house for lunch. The bond between Avinash's mom and Pooja seemed to grow stronger in that moment.

It is to be noted that Aashika Bhatia is the latest contestant to be evicted from the show.