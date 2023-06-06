New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT Hindi', which is all set to premiere on June 17. After the phenomenal success of IPL, JioCinema is now set to elevate the entertainment quotient 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

The superstar, who was recently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', made the big announcement in a special video.

Earlier, in another promo Salman can be seen saying, "Cricket ke baad kya dekhein ye hai dilemma, entertainment hai 24 ghante available only on JioCinema. Main lekar aa raha hoon 'Bigg Boss OTT' toh dekhta jaaye India (What to watch after cricket is the dilemma, entertainment is now available for 24 hours on JioCinema. I'm coming soon with 'Bigg Boss OTT', so brace yourself".

With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, Salman will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment.

Details about the contestants are still under wraps. The show will be starting from June 17 on JioCinema.

The previous 'Bigg Boss OTT' season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time the original host of 'Bigg Boss', Salman, will host the show.