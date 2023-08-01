Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt Meets Daughter Pooja Bhatt, Says 'Now I Can Die In Peace'

New Delhi: As the one and only Mahesh Bhatt steps into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, the housemates are left stunned by his presence. He shares heartwarming words with each contestant, acknowledging their unique qualities. He praises Bebika as a strong woman, calls Jad a handsome guy, and describes Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell.

The most touching moment comes when Mahesh Bhatt meets Elvish. He expresses that when Elvish cried on a previous weekend ka vaar, it touched his heart deeply. He recalls a personal story, sharing a transformative experience in his life. He narrates how, during a time when he was lost and struggled with alcohol, the birth of his daughter Shaheen changed him completely. Seeing Shaheen ignore him upon her birth made him realize the impact of his actions and led him to give up alcohol for the last 36 years.





Mahesh Bhatt reminisces about the birth of his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, when he was just 23 years old. He got married at the age of 20 and faced significant challenges, having to arrange 1500 rupees. When he first saw Pooja, she looked angry, and he felt that she was born to bring about positive change; she is like a godchild to him.

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja Bhatt stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modeling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modeling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Pooja Bhatt's dedication and hard work not only brought stability to their home but also showcased her resilience and determination. Her contributions helped the family navigate through the tough times and provided them with the support they needed to persevere.

Mahesh Bhatt's heartfelt interactions and stories bring a profound emotional depth to the Bigg Boss OTT house. His presence leaves a lasting impact on the housemates, and his words resonate with viewers across the country.

While leaving, Mahesh Bhatt shared a valuable metaphor with Pooja, saying, "If you have a pin, you don't need to use an axe." This metaphor signifies the power of choosing the right words and approach to communicate effectively without causing unnecessary harm. He emphasized that he didn't want to give Pooja direct advice because he believed she already understood the essence of his message.

Moreover, Mahesh Bhatt offered essential guidance to Pooja regarding honesty and timing. He advised her that speaking the truth with the intention of hurting someone is worse than telling a lie. His wise counsel urged her to use her voice wisely and pick the appropriate moments to express her thoughts and feelings.

Tune in to the 24-hour live channel on JioCinema to witness more heartwarming interactions and inspiring moments in the Bigg Boss OTT house.