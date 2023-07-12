Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's Comic Timing Impresses Pooja Bhatt

New Delhi: Senior Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt was left in splits after Manisha Rani cracked a hilarious joke in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The incident happened during a conversation between the two contestants when Manisha made a witty joke about Jad Hadid. Pooja was so impressed by Manisha's comic timing that she even praised her sense of humor.

Pooja was seen telling Jad that no matter how many times you may hear a joke, when Manisha cracks it, it always gets everyone- as her comedy delivery time is ‘Too Good’. Manisha has always said that

Manisha's comic timing has been a hit with fans of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been praised for her ability to make light of even the most difficult situations. This earned her the title of "The real entertainment queen of Bigg Boss OTT" from fans.



Manisha's humor has also helped her to connect with other contestants in the house. She has formed close bonds with many in the house, and these friendships have helped her to stay strong during her time in the show.

With her comic timing and her ability to connect with others, Manisha Rani is quickly becoming one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. She is sure to keep fans entertained for many weeks to come.

In addition to her comic timing, Manisha Rani is also known for her kindness and compassion. She is always willing to help out her fellow contestants, and she is always there to lend a listening ear. This has made her a popular figure in the house, and she is sure to be a fan favorite until the very end.