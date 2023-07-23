Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's Fans Roar In Outrage After Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, Trend #StopDemeaningManisha

New Delhi: Fans of Manisha Rani and the Bigg Boss audience have rallied together in support of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant after she faced demotivation on the latest episode of the show. The incident occurred when she was labeled her as "fake."

Throughout her journey on the reality show, Manisha has been one of the most entertaining and engaging contestants. Her vivacious personality and genuine interactions with other housemates have garnered her a dedicated fan base. However, the recent episode took an unpleasant turn after she was demotivated.

In response to this unfortunate incident, fans of Manisha wasted no time expressing their disappointment on various social media platforms. Twitter, in particular, became a hub for their outpouring support. The hashtag "Stop Demeaning Manisha" started trending in India, and within a short span of time, it amassed over half a million tweets, highlighting the intensity of their love for the contestant and their discontent with the host's remarks.

Supporters of Manisha flooded Twitter with heartfelt messages, praising her authenticity and emphasizing that everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. They argued that rather than demeaning her, it would be more constructive to encourage and uplift her spirits, recognizing that no one is perfect.

Several fans also acknowledged that the nature of reality shows often involves high-pressure situations that can sometimes lead to emotional reactions, which should be understood and not exploited for entertainment purposes.

Many joined the online campaign, adding their voices to the growing chorus of support for Manisha. As the trending hashtag continues to gain momentum, its evident how much love Manisha has earned by being her authentic self.

In times like these, when social media can unite people for a cause, it is heartening to witness fans of Manisha Rani come together to support their beloved contestant.