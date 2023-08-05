Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rap King Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma To Lit The Weekend Ka Vaar Episode On Fire

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is swiftly approaching its final stages, and this 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' promises to reveal the names of the contestants entering the show's last week. Adding to this excitement, the weekend special episode will feature the star cast of JioCinema's upcoming web series, Bajao. Indian rap king, Raftaar, former Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma, popular actors Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar and Sahil Vaid will be making an appearance on the show.

Raftaar, ready to be back with Salman shares, "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the show and reuniting with Salman Khan, post our promo shoot song, Lagi Bachi which is the anthem for BB OTT 2. I have been closely following the journey of all the contestants this season and I am looking forward to interacting with them and hopefully also getting them to rap along with me as I share a glimpse of my upcoming work in Bajao with them. I am pretty sure this is going to be an episode filled with smiles, dance, rap, and drama!"

Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Mahira Sharma expresses, "It feels nostalgic and fulfilling to come back to where it all started. Reuniting with Salman sir will be a fantastic moment, though I also feel a mix of excitement and nervousness. I look forward to having a great time with all the contestants and doing some fun activities in true Bajao style. As the finale approaches, the suspense of not knowing the winner is making me anxious! Wishing all the contestants all the very best, but I'm rooting for Elvish to win!!

On joining the show, Tanuj Virwani says, "I am delighted to join the OG, Salman Khan, on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. No one does it better than him, and witnessing him live in action from the set of Bigg Boss is going to be an experience I am looking forward to. Bajao team and I are all set to bring some mischief and a whole lot of fun to the BB OTT 2 house. Stay tuned for an exciting episode”.

Don't forget to tune in to JioCinema at 9PM to witness Salman Khan alongside the Bajao team on this exciting episode of Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2.