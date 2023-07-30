Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Brutally Trolled Online For Bashing Elvish Yadav After YouTuber Breaks Down On Weekend Ka Vaar

New Delhi: The latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Boss Boss OTT 2' where host Salman Khan pulled up contestants for their foul language and misconduct in the house was quite a firecracker. The host first schooled Bebika Dhurve for being aggressive towards Manisha Rani during the 'Angel And Devil' task. He later pulled up Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani for their 'hypocrisy' when Elvish Yadav passed some derogatory words against female contestants in the house. In the end, Salman turned to Elvish and criticised his foul language, and use of violent and cringe-worthy comments on the show.

Salman even played footage where Elvish used extremely foul language against Jiya and Bebika and promoted violent behaviour. Abhishek and Manisha were present when Elvish made these remarks but did not oppose him strongly.

Salman asked Elvish why he boasts about his fans' army so much and whether they are 'paid' followers. After Elvish denied saying they are not the paid one, Salman said, "Agar Rs 500 bhi rakhenge apni price, toh dekhte hai kitne fans honge aapke." Salman said that the real army is the Indian Army which protects the people of the country.

The B-Town superstar told him not to take defame his mother tongue, Haryanvi. At the end, Salman connected with Elvish's mom via a video call and made the popular YouTuber interact with her. Elvish broke down into tears upon seeing his mom on the screen and felt ashamed of his behaviour. After Salman left, Elvish and Abhishek apologised to Jiya and Bebika for what happened behind them.

However, ever since the episode telecast, Salman has been trending online. A section of users have been trolling the actor and accused him of being unfair towards the contestant. The users took to social media and lashed out at the host and the BB makers for disrespecting Elvish on national TV.

A few even thronged Salman's Instagram account and filled the comment box with derogatory messages and threats. Some of them even threatened to take down the ratings of the show as well as the app on which the reality show is streaming.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav entered the show as a wild card entry and has emerged as one of the most liked contestants. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is famous for his short YouTube videos. Elvish is known for his opinions and has been a part of multiple controversies in the past.