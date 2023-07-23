Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Exposes Manisha Rani For Plotting Fake Love Angle Between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Mumbai: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Sunday turned into a nightmare for housemate Jad Hadid, who will be seen getting evicted from the show. Salman was seen talking to all the housemates about their interpersonal relationship. It was only when he questioned Jiya and Jad about their relationship that things went problematic for Jad. Salman scolded Jad about being disinterested in things lately. He explains that Jad's behaviour has changed and he hasn't been putting in the effort.

"You are here to win the show, but you are slacking behind. I cannot see the effort." He later calls him an escapist as he always repeats,"I am down!" in all the tasks he does. Before schooling Jad, Salman did a 'pardafaash' on housemates leaving in-house relationships a little shaken. Continuing to the 'Asli Chehra' task from Saturday, Salman says it was his turn to 'Benakaab' now. He goes on to talk to Manisha Rani and exposes a few unseen facts about her, saying "Aapne shayad khud Naqab kabhi nahi pehna but dukaan khol rakha hai."

He explains that she tries to convince people to get her points only. "Your concentration is on everyone but not yourself." said Salman. He also talks to Aashika and asks her not to get influenced by Manisha and use her own brain. He shows 2 videos to the house members, one which was a reel on love story of Aashika and Abhishek and the other one where Manisha was influencing Aashika to create a love angle in the house.



Housemates tear down each other’s masks! But is it a moment of truth or a moment of grudges?



Watch #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan tonight at 9pm, streaming free on #JioCinema#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/ji8VjxCl8r — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 22, 2023

The Sunday episode will also have a double elimination, where Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz will be shown the exit door. They were nominated against names such as Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar.

A Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss OTT called '@BiggBoss_Tak' wrote, “BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house."

Currently in the house contestants such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are left. The show airs on Jio Cinema.