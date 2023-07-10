Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Snapped Holding Cigarette While Hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, Pic Goes Viral

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been in the headlines since the show started. Usually, the headlines in context with the show are regarding contestants. However, this time the reality show's host and Bollywood star Salman Khan has become the centre of the headline after he was snapped holding a cigarette during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The picture of Salman Khan in the show is now going viral on social media and has sparked a debate amongst the fans.

Salman Khan Holding Cigarette In Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Observant viewers instantly became aware of the cigarette's presence and immediately moved to social media to voice their surprise and concern. On social media, images and videos from the show are being shared. Salman Khan can be seen talking to the competitors while holding a cigarette in videos.



cre Trending Stories

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2, Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates: Season Extended For Two Weeks, Salman Khan Schools Avinash And Falaq

The photos of the Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's host have irked the netizens. Many netizens even came forward, calling the actor a "hypocrite," as this comes days after Salman Khan schooled contestants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid on the show.

Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants. Bechare ka job toh gaya ab. Fired! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/50oQGVfKNL — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2023

After the pictures and video clips went viral, many social media users criticized the actor on different social media platforms. One such user said, "What a hypocrite, lecturing contestants about culture while doing all the wrong things himself." While there were others, who expressed concern about the actor's health.

Another faction of social media users joked about the situation and said that the editor's job was at risk after the incident.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

In the game Bigg Boss, a number of celebrity participants share a specially constructed home for a set amount of time. The candidates are kept in seclusion and under continual video surveillance. To earn incentives and protection against eviction, they take part in a variety of jobs and competitions.

The competitors in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 are Pooja Bhatt Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, and Bebika Dhurve. The first contestant eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 was Puneet Superstar. Additionally, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui have been eliminated as well. In the episode from July 3, Akanksha Puri was also gone.