Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tik Toker Manisha Rani Breaks Down As Her Dad Enters The House

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bigg Boss surprised Manisha Rani as her father entered the house
  • Manisha's dad revealed that he is a big fan of Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tik Toker Manisha Rani Breaks Down As Her Dad Enters The House Pic Courtesy: Jio Cinema

New Delhi: Breaking the regular drama of the household, Bigg Boss surprised Manisha Rani as her father made a heartwarming entry into the house. Seeing her father, Manisha Rani broke down in tears. Despite being emotional, Manisha lightened up the atmosphere with her fun and engaging conversations with her dad. The bond between them was evident, and their interaction touched the hearts of everyone witnessing the moment. 

During their conversation, Manisha's dad revealed that he is a big fan of Pooja Bhatt and didn't miss the chance to compliment her. This gesture warmed Pooja's heart and they all shared a great laugh! Expressing his gratitude, Manisha's dad, Manoj Kumar Chandi, thanked Abhishek and Elvish for their support and shared warm hugs with them. The housemates embraced the opportunity to make him feel welcome and cherished during his visit.

With the house transformed into a BB hotel, the contestants enthusiastically embraced their duties, eager to impress Manisha's dad and earn a star.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema. 
 

