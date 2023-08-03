Bigg Boss OTT 2 Updates: Abhishek Malhan Defeats Pooja Bhatt To Become First Finalist

New Delhi: Avinash Sachdev attempts to talk to Jad Hadid but gets ignored, leaving him puzzled about Jad's behaviour. Avinash Sachdev attempts to talk to Jad Hadid but gets ignored, leaving him puzzled about Jad's behaviour.

Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task, where housemates must collect fruits from pipes in the garden area while Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt act as protectors of their baskets.

Jad and Avinash aggressively play against Abhishek, due to which he gets injured leading to intense conflict during the task. As Abhishek gets injured in the task, Bigg Boss intervenes and reprimands the housemates, reminding them that only contenders are supposed to steal and protect their baskets, not the coordinators.

After the task concludes, Abhishek Malhan wins task with the maximum number of fruits in his basket. Pooja Bhatt expresses disappointment in Abhishek for his actions during the task, leading to a tense exchange of words between them.

Jad tells housemates that Abhishek claimed to have brought many of his fans to watch 'Bigg Boss' and was confident about winning. His claims raises eyebrows among the housemates.

Bebika and Abhishek get into a heated argument after the latter passes a controversial statement.

Jiya and Abhishek engage in a candid conversation, discussing the changing dynamics among the housemates. Jiya reveals that she no longer fears anyone in the house. Abhi admits to misunderstanding Jiya's relationship with Jad, initially believing they were a couple rather than a father-daughter duo.