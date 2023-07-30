Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Aashika Bhatia Gets Evicted, Salman Khan Schools Manisha Rani

New Delhi: The episode starts with host Salman Khan welcoming hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai aka Bilal Sheikh delivers a power-packed performance. He shares the stage with host Salman Khan and interacts with contestants.

Emiway Bantai Rocks The Stage

He makes housemate take part in a funny game and ask them to dedicate songs for each other. Salman announces the nominations process and nominates each others. Pooja nominates Manisha Rani saying she is so confident about herself and did not even pack her bags. Pooja adds that when she asked Manisha, the latter told her why would she go from the house, but Aashika Bhatia would be eliminated.



Task To Dedicate Songs

Housemates dedicate songs to each other, Pooja Bhatt dedicates 'Bhaag Bhaag Sher Aaya' to Bebika, who responds with 'Khud Ko Kya Samajta Hai' for Abhishek.

'Kaalkoot' stars Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Grace Bigg Boss OTT Stage

Salman welcomes 'Kaalkoot' lead stars Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi on the show. The duo promote their latest crime-drama which is being premiered on Jiocinema. Comedian Bharti Singh joins the guests and the host on the stage and entertains everyone.

'FIR' Against Contestants

Vijay and Shweta ask housemates to take part in a task where they have to name one contestant as a 'mujrim' (criminal).

Bebika names Elvish Yadav for using foul language against her.

Pooja Bhatt names Manisha for being overconfident and provoking people and then stepping back.

Avinash names Manisha and reasons it saying she has been provoking

Jad Habib names Aashika and calls her messy and tendency to forget things.

Manisha names Pooja Bhatt saying she has been misjudged by her lately. Manisha says she considers herself, Avinash and Elvish As strong candidates and does not think it's a crime.

Aashika names Jiya saying she keeps on interrupting a lot.

Jiya names Manisha Rani and says her script in the house is over and she keeps on provoking people. Jiya says Manisha does not like to listen to others and always points out others.

Abhishek names Avinash saying he is being very selfish and lacks maturity.

Elvish names Manisha saying she has been flirting with him a lot and thus feels uncomfortable.

Manisha gets the maximum votes and thus, Vijay and Shweta announce that the 'mujrim' will be given a jail term.

Manisha Rani Gets Jail Term

Manisha, who gets the maximum 'FIR' against her by the housemates, gets the jail term.

Aashika Bhatia Gets Evicted

Actress-influencer Aashika Bhatia, who had entered the show as a wild card entry, was evicted from the show, just two weeks ahead of the grand finale.