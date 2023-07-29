Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Grills Elvish Yadav Over ‘Foul Language’

New Delhi: 'Weekend Ka Vaar' had begun with Bebika's periodic reluctance to make lunch for the house. Pooja then furiously stomped Aashika as she forgot to clear the dustbin. (Although, she looked pretty in a white floral summer dress.) Listening to Abhishek, Bebika agreed to make the lunch. On being convinced by Abhishek, other housemates made fun of Bebika. Pooja termed Abhishek-Bebika fiasco as 'Toxic Love'. Subsequently, Pooja confronted Bebika with some strong facts which the latter gulped down.

Salman Khan called out on the housemates for a few 'out of the line' incidents. Bhaijaan then asked the housemates about their lowest point of life. The conversation evolved into the housemates confessing what they've done wrong in the 6th week. Bebika continued to be in trouble as Salman Khan busted her for pushing Manisha.

The show took a seriously intense turn as the snippets were replayed where Elvish had outrageously abused Bebika with his peers - Abhishek and Manisha. The host bid adieu after ending the conversation by bringing Elvish's mother to the show virtually. Elvish broke down at the peak of this matter.



Towards the end, Elvish, Abhishek and Manisha apologised one after the other. As the journey in the house continues, viewers eagerly await how Elvish's newfound understanding will impact his relationships and dynamics with the other contestants. Keep watching Bigg Boss OTT 2.

