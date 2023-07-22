Bigg Boss OTT 2, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Manisha, Aashika For Making The Show 'Scripted'

New Delhi: In today's episode, Salman Khan opened the show in a fresh look. He explained the situation of the house like a conventional weather reporter. In an unexpected twist in the house, we see a short brawl between Pooja Bhatt and Bebika over the lunch. On defending Pooja, Falak then argued with Bebika. Although, Pooja and Bebika clarified and ended on a good note with not one but two peck on the cheek.

A fight over 'Roti' disrupted between Falak and Elvish as the latter got offended when he was interrupted amid dinner. Another intense conversation broke out between Jad and Manisha Rani where he accused her of being double-faced. Jad's strong words made Manisha cry. Continuing to be in the lime light, Jad then was spotted talking to Jiya on how she's being "Protective of him." In another scene, Elvish and Avinash become friends under a minute. In Pooja's style of showering wisdom, she claimed that Abhishek and Bebika hold a lot of love for each other.

As per the weekend ritual, Salman Khan met the housemates and scolded Jiya for mixing soap with Elvish's water. Jiya was asked to apologize. Thereafter, the house was asked to unmask the real faces of other contestants. As a result, the housemates thought of Jiya, Manisha and Avinash as the most 'unreal' personalities in the house. The task stirred the peace in the house, Jiya ended up saying to Bebika, "Agar maine apne baap ko chodh diya toh ye log kon hai."



Towards the end, Manisha Rani heard it sternly from Salman Khan that she does forced matchmaking and should stop as its seeming repulsive.

As the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey remains unpredictable and filled with dramatic moments. Keep watching for the evolving dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.