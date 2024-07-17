Advertisement
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik As New House Head, Nominates Lovekesh And Sana Sultan

Armaan Malik, as the new head of the “Bigg Boss OTT 3” house, will be nominating Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Sultan for eviction. 

|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik As New House Head, Nominates Lovekesh And Sana Sultan Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will take the powers of the housemates for nomination and will give the power to the house head Armaan, who will be nominating Sana Sultan and Lovekesh Kataria, a source told IANS.

In the forthcoming episode, Sai Ketan Rao and Love Kataria will be seen getting into an ugly verbal spat after the two hurl abuses at each other after. However, Lovekesh went up to Sai Ketan to apologise.

The promo showed Bigg Boss asking the housemates to agree to his decision or going with Sana Sultan’s decision. The promo did not share much about what the decision was about.

To which, Lovekesh was heard telling Sana that she changed her sides and decision. Sai chimes that Sana did not change sides but the situation was such.

After the altercation, Lovekesh will be seen going to Sai Ketan to apologise. Sai will be seen saying that he does not need his apology as he feels it is not genuine.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

