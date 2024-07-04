Advertisement
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Insists Elvish's Influence Ensured Lovekesh's Entry On The Show

The episode even saw a verbal battle between Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria.

|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 01:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Insists Elvish's Influence Ensured Lovekesh's Entry On The Show

Mumbai: In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', contestant Armaan Malik spoke about Lovekesh Kataria. He said that it is because of former winner Elvish Yadav his fellow housemate is currently part of the show.

During a chat with Shivani Kumari in the house, Armaan shared his take on how Lovekesh ended up in the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house. He credited the influence of popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s stardom for Lovekesh’s presence.

Armaan commented: “Elvish ki team ne approach kiya tha ki Kataria ko le lo. Basically, Elvish ke approach se Kataria ‘Bigg Boss’ mein aaya hai. Unke vlogs mein bhi dikhta hai vo bahut. (Elvish's team suggested bringing in Lovekesh. Essentially, it was through Elvish’s influence that Lovekesh entered ‘Bigg Boss’. It’s very evident in his vlogs as well.)”

Shivani seemed disinterested in the connection and replied: “I don’t see his vlogs; I've never seen it.”

In the latest episode, actress Poulomi Das was shown the exit door in a midweek eviction. Viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani were nominated alongside Poulomi.

The episode even saw a verbal battle between Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria, who was seen making fun of the Bollywood actor’s appearance.

