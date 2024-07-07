Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764229
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey Over Praise For His Second Wife Kritika

The argument stemmed from Vishal Pandey's comments about Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik.

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 07:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey Over Praise For His Second Wife Kritika (Image: File Photo)

Mumbai: A heated argument turned physical inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house recently, when contestant Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey following a verbal dispute.

The incident took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where former contestant and Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, made a surprise appearance.

The argument stemmed from Vishal Pandey's comments about Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik.

In an earlier episode, Vishal had expressed his admiration for Kritika, stating, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika a lot)." He later added, "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it."

During her visit, Payal Malik confronted Vishal about his remarks, saying, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." Host Anil Kapoor, along with Payal and Armaan, condemned Vishal's comments.

In defense, Vishal maintained that his remarks were innocent and not meant to offend. Payal questioned why he whispered his feelings to another contestant instead of addressing Kritika directly if he had no guilt.

Following Payal's departure, Armaan confronted Vishal again, leading to a heated exchange of words. Vishal sought validation from another contestant, Lovekesh Kataria, who confirmed Vishal's earlier statement. This further escalated tensions, culminating in Armaan's physical fight with Vishal, where he slapped him.

Bigg Boss OTT 3, which features a diverse lineup including Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and others, premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21 with Anil Kapoor taking over as host from Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients