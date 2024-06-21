Advertisement
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey Confirmed As Contestant On The Show

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey will be seen as a contestant in the third season of “Bigg Boss OTT” hosted by Anil Kapoor. 

|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:07 AM IST|Source: IANS
A source close to IANS said that just like filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt was one of the biggest names in the controversial reality show last year, the third season has Ranvir Shorey. 

Ranvir is known for his work in “Ek Chhotisi Love Story”, “Jism”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, “Traffic Signal”, “Bheja Fry” and “Mithya”. He was last seen on screen in Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger 3”

IANS had earlier confirmed names such as Sonam Khan, who featured in Bollywood films such as “Tridev” and “Vishwatma” to name a few, the viral “vada pav girl” Chandrika Dixit, Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta, who were seen in the show “Temptation Island”, will be seen in the show. 

Other names include television actress Sana Sultan, and content creator Vishal Pandey. 

Several reports also claim that actress Sana Maqbul and journalist Deepak Chaurasia will be also seen in the show. 

The digital version of the reality show, which itself is the spin-off version of Bigg Boss, first premiered in August 2021 with Karan Johar as the host for the OTT version. In 2023, Salman hosted the OTT version for the first time. 

 

 

