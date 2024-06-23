Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, who is a contestant on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', is reporting live from the heart of the 'Bigg Boss' house.

On the second day of the show, Deepak brings viewers the headlines of the day: YouTube sensation Shivani Kumari made waves with her first swim in the pool, sparking excitement among the housemates.

His second headline of the day is that tensions grew when Bigg Boss forgot to wish social media influencer Sana Sultan Khan a happy birthday. The third headline is that the kitchen is now abuzz with discussions as housemates deliberate over today's lunch plans.

Have A Look At The Video:

In the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house, genuine moments of camaraderie often shine through. This Sunday, the audience saw television actress Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik praising Shivani's 'sadagi' (simplicity). They celebrated Shivani's natural beauty and simplicity.

Sana, while applying mascara to Shivani, praised her for her effortless elegance. Kritika chimed in, saying, "We need makeup to look good, but Shivani, you look beautiful even without it."

Will these heartfelt compliments bring the girls closer, or will the day's events stir up new challenges?

The show also features contestants actor Ranveer Shorey, TV actors Sai Ketan Rao and Poulomi Das, rapper Naved Shaikh a.k.a. Naezy, social media influencers Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria, 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Dixit, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, and Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat.

The show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, is streaming on JioCinema Premium. Meanwhile, Sana Makbul, who began her career in modeling, appeared in the reality show 'MTV Scooty Teen Diva' in 2009. She then starred in the teen musical series 'Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De'. She was also a contestant in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.'