Bigg Boss OTT 3: Evicted Contestant Deepak Chaurasia Makes Shocking Claims, Says He Entered The Show Against Medical Advice

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasia is the latest contestant who has been eliminated from Anil Kapoor's show. The senior journalist survived in the house for a month and now has been evicted. Deepak Chaurasia managed to grab the audience’s attention with his reporting and sensationalism skills at the beginning of the show but sooner he was overshadowed by the other controversial contestants.

After his exit while speaking to Indian Express, Deepak Chaurasia made a shocking revelation that he went against medical advice to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Speaking about his one-month journey, Deepak said,” This journey will always be very close to my heart. When I entered the Bigg Boss house, winning or not was a different factor, I was there to play the game. I never went on the show for the trophy. When I was offered the show, people told me not to go for it because it was a very controversial show, but I wanted to experience it. I have given 31 years to journalism so I could give one month to experience this show as well”.

Deepak revealed about surgery before entering the show, “Yes, the injury hampered my game, I was unable to do any duties. I will regret that… I am very passionate about cooking but I was not able to cook even one meal for the contestants. I was not able to stand, but the contestants helped me a lot so I am very thankful to each one of them. This injury was my biggest drawback. I had a 5-hour surgery after I got injured in a freak accident. I had to undergo a hip replacement, doctors advised me not to go on the show. A lot of people from the show also told me that if I am not comfortable, I can come out. But I managed to be there for a month. I am glad I came out of the house without any controversy”.

Deepak Chaurasia is a well-known name in the media industry. It is also reported that after the exit of the media personality, wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh too has been eliminated from the show.