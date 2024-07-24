Mumbai: Adnaan Shaikh was the first word card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 season and the influencer got evicted within a week. Adnan’s eviction was a shocker to his fans and many are calling it unfair. As Adnaan made his exit from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show, he got exclusively candid with Zee News where he too admitted that his eviction was unfair,” Unfair toh hai but kya kar sakte hai. I am so surprised receiving so much love and support from the people and winning audiences' hearts is more important than winning the trophy. I will continue to do good work and do everything that will bring happiness to my parent.

When quizzed if he feels Salman Khan would be the host, he wouldn’t be evicted and the game would be different, to which Adnaan said, "Obviously, Salman sir ki baat hi kuch aur hai, Haan mai evict nahi hota, Anil Kapoor sir bhi Thik kar rahe hai lekin Salman Khan ko sab miss toh karte hai."

Adnaan lashed out at Armaan Malik when asked about the personal remarks he made on him, “ What should I say about him? his personality can be seen. He should have been evicted that day itself the day he slapped Vishal Pandey, but I don’t know why that didn’t happen”.

When quizzed about who according to him has the potential to win the show, Adnan said,” The way Sana Makbul is going in the show, she can win. But when you ask about my personal choice, I feel Nazey should win, bahut real Banda hai woh”.

Behring entering the show Adnan had called Bigg Boss OTT 3 thanda and he continues to stick to that statement.