Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik Cries In front Of Munawar Faruqui After Being Called Dayaan; Netizens Say ‘She Should Divorce Armaan Malik’

Mumbai: Kritika Malik broke down after she was once again made realise that she ruined her BFF Payal Malik's life betraying her by marrying her husband, Armaan Malik. In the show Bigg Boss OTT 3 Kritika was called worse than Dayaan who even harmed her BFF. This statement has left Kritika hurt and how. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was seen making his appearance where Kritika was seen crying in front of him as she expressed about overthinking what she has done with Payal and wants to meet her family again.

Watch the video of Kritika Malik breaking down while she speaks to Munawar Faruqui in the show

Kritika mentioned that her family is her strength, she and Payal including Armaan went through a lot one and half years ago and don't want to witness that bad time again.

As her video goes viral speaking about enduring so much hate after marrying Armaan, netizens suggest that she should divorce Armaan and that will be her repentance. One user commented," Itna guilty hai toh divorce de de". Another user said," Divorce is the best option".

Payal Malik made clear that she won't divorce Armaan Malik

After Armaan Malik's statement that it's Payal's choice to divorce him, the YouTuber claimed that she will never take divorce from her husband and that's final and they will continue to stay together like they were before they entered into the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.