Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Mallik Pushes Shivani Kumari For Scratching Her Legs While Cooking, She Picks Up The Knife In The Fight

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants are trying hard to attract the audiences amid the season going flop by indulging in unnecessary fights and creating controversies. The latest fight between Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari is the classic example of their desperation to be in the show. Kritika and Shivani who are on good terms in the show were indulging in a brawl after Kritika made everyone notice Shivani being unhygienic as she saw her scratching her legs while cooking. Shivani totally refrained from these claims by Kritika, and they started fighting, where Armaan Malik's second wife asked her to not lie about it.

Watch the video of Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari's fight over hygiene.

Well, the concern and verbal fight were understood as this is a part of the game, but dragging the fight to this extent shows they are lacking in creating content in the show. Kritika angrily pushes Shivani in their verbal fight, while Shivani lifts the knife in her hand as she is cooking in the kitchen.

Kritika and Shivani go out of control in their fight and the inmates come to calm them down, while Kritika angrily compares her to dogs," Use bolo kutte ki tarah bhauke na, main jaake baja dungi usko. Phod dungi main usko. Usne meri ungli bajayi hai".

Later Ranvir Shorey claimed that these girls were ready to get into a physical fight.