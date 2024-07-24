Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769775
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Mallik Pushes Shivani Kumari For Scratching Her Legs While Cooking, She Picks Up The Knife In The Fight

Kritika Mallik calls Shivani Kumari a lair as she denies scratching her legs while cooking food.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Mallik Pushes Shivani Kumari For Scratching Her Legs While Cooking, She Picks Up The Knife In The Fight Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants are trying hard to attract the audiences amid the season going flop by indulging in unnecessary fights and creating controversies. The latest fight between Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari is the classic example of their desperation to be in the show. Kritika and Shivani who are on good terms in the show were indulging in a brawl after Kritika made everyone notice Shivani being unhygienic as she saw her scratching her legs while cooking. Shivani totally refrained from these claims by Kritika, and they started fighting, where Armaan Malik's second wife asked her to not lie about it.

Watch the video of Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari's fight over hygiene.

Well, the concern and verbal fight were understood as this is a part of the game, but dragging the fight to this extent shows they are lacking in creating content in the show. Kritika angrily pushes Shivani in their verbal fight, while Shivani lifts the knife in her hand as she is cooking in the kitchen.

Kritika and Shivani go out of control in their fight and the inmates come to calm them down, while Kritika angrily compares her to dogs," Use bolo kutte ki tarah bhauke na, main jaake baja dungi usko. Phod dungi main usko. Usne meri ungli bajayi hai".

Later Ranvir Shorey claimed that these girls were ready to get into a physical fight.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi govt lifts ban on govt employees’ participation in RSS activities
DNA Video
DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!
DNA Video
DNA: Will NEET be cancelled?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Operation Safaya' started in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai