Bigg Boss OTT 3: List Of 7 Contestants Likely To Take Part In Salman Khan Show

After the remarkable grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, viewers are eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Bigg Boss franchise has generated a huge buzz among the viewers. Amidst this, reports are circulating that a contestant from Bigg Boss 17 and a prominent TV star have approached Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the journey of Bigg Boss 17 was full of twists and turns with lots of emotional evictions. On January 28, the show concluded with its 17th season winner, Munawar Faruqui, along with the runner-up Abhishek Kumar.

As per a report by The Financial Express, Vicky Jain, Mohd Sharia, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Zinjurke, Tushar Silawat, Aryanshi Sharma and Sanket Upadhyay coming to Bigg Boss OTT 3. Just after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, reports circulated that makers are gearing up for Season 3 of the OTT version of this reality show.

For those who haven’t watched Bigg Boss OTT 2, it was wrapped up with the victor, Elvish Yadav, topping Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, in the grand finale. Meanwhile, according to Tellyexpress reports, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will likely be aired on Jio Cinema in late May 2024. Also, the makers have reached out to a former contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain. He might be participating without his wife, Ankita Lokhande, in the upcoming OTT season.

Additionally, reports further claim that makers have approached TV star Sheezan Khan, Social Media Influencers Tushar Silawat & Rohit Zinjurke, Music Video fame Mohd Sharia, Sanket Upadhyay and Aryanshi Sharma. However, these are ongoing speculations based on reports that are yet to be confirmed from both sides.