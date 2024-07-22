Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Reacts To Armaan Malik And Kritika Malik’s Intimate Video In The House

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik have been making headlines ever since their intimate video has been going viral on the internet. Many are slamming the couple for stooping so low while their fans feel they are being targeted unnecessarily and getting intimate among the husband and wife is very normal. Payal Malik has now reacted to the viral video of her husband being intimate with his second wife Kritika Malik.

Payal spoke about the viral video in her vlogs and claimed it to be fake. Reacting to the video she said,"Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake".

Payal Malik wants to divorce Armaan Malik and leave with the kids

Payal Malik had reacted to the ongoing controversy of promoting polygamy after their entrance into the house. Recently Payal made a shocking statement that she would divorce Armaan, amid all the trolling and negativity,"

I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting." She further added," I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids."

While many felt this was just a publicity stunt.