Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Slams Sana Makbul Asks Her To Behave After She Calls Him Male Chauvinist

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul have once again landed in a war of words. The Tiger 3 star has demanded Sana to behave as she calls him the male chauvinist in her interviews. The actor recently in his interview with Indian Express reacted to the tag of male chauvinist by Sana Makbul and slammed her by calling her female chauvinist and mentioned how she constantly misbehaved with him on the show.

Ranvir said," I believe Sana is a female chauvinist. You only get respect when you give it to others, being a girl is not a license to misbehave and be unapologetic. When she told me something, I gave it back, so now she shouldn’t be crying over me disrespecting her. Initially, we got along very well, I used to lovingly call her Pookie. I felt really bad about commenting on her lips but I didn’t know the dog incident. It started on a good note, but later when our fights began she would twist the topic and that caught on."

Sana and Ranvir often landed in huge fights in the house where they both made nasty comments against each other, but Ranvir lashed out at the viewers for stooping low. Sana in her earlier interview with the same website claimed that how people do not like opinionated women and Shorey is one of the male chauvinists," Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn’t like it if women do better than him. I don’t want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don’t hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It’s all over for me."

Ranvir had called Sana Makbul an undeserving winner after taking the trophy home, while he took a U-turn and praised the actresses over her determination to win.