Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Takes A U-Turn, Appreciates Sana Makbul Over Her Win; Netizens Say 'Kya Palti Maari Hai'

Mumbai: Ranvir Shorey who called out Sana Makbul and claimed she is an undeserving winner and only won the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to makers having soft corners for her has taken a U-turn. The actor's latest video has been bringing him strong criticism as he praises Sana Makbul over her win and congratulates her for her determination. Ranvir's drastic transition for Sana Makbul is bringing him criticism and the netzines are calling him a dual personality.

Watch the viral video of Ranvir Shorey praising Sana Makbulk after calling her an undeserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Ranvir in the video was seen praising Sana, "I know Sana is beautiful, intelligent and smart. If anyone has shown any courage in the show is our winner Sana Makbul, who called out Bigg Boss for making a wrong decision. She was one of the courageous contestants, and her determination and focus have made her the winner, she won we all lost, I congratulate her from the bottom of my heart and I wish her all the best.

Ranvir Shorey will soon start his YouTube channel and will have other contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 3 on the talk show, and this news was confirmed by Armaan Malik on his wife Payal Malik’s vlog.

Ranvir has been lashed out for being the male chauvinist and many netizens say that he every time proves why Konkana Sen Sharma divorced him.