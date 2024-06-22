Bigg Boss OTT 3: Tension Rise As Sana Makbul Says 'I Won’t Cook for You' To Sai Ketan Rao Amid Heated Clash

Mumbai: It has only been a day since the contestants entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house, and the fights have already begun. Television actress Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao got into an ugly spat over the unfair distribution of food.

In the upcoming episode, a fight erupts over a breakfast dispute that divides the house into vegetarian and non-vegetarian factions.

The conflict begins when Ranvir Shorey questions Chandrika Dixit and Payal Malik about the unequal distribution of meals, citing concerns about balanced diets. This leads to a heated argument, with the vegetarians countering Ranvir's claims by highlighting the ration shortage.

The argument escalates between Sana and Sai Ketan, who said: "Having only two eggs for breakfast isn't acceptable. We'll go hungry. Don't impose your decisions and opinions on us." Sana then refuses to cook for Sai, who replies, "I don't need your food or eggs. I'm not obligated to heed your words -- you're not Bigg Boss.

Save your acting for outside and stop playing the victim in everything." Other contestants intervened to diffuse the situation.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.