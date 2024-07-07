Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764245
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vicky Kaushal Raves About Anil Kapoor's Charm - 'Husn Tera Tauba Tauba'

Anil and Vicky first perform the hook step of the song. The 'Masaan' star then tells the veteran actor, "Yeh gaana hum aapko dedicate karna chahenge ki husn tera tauba tauba."

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 07:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vicky Kaushal Raves About Anil Kapoor's Charm - 'Husn Tera Tauba Tauba' (Image:@jiocinema/ X)

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal was seen dedicating a song to the forever young star Anil Kapoor on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. In a promo shared by Jio Cinema on Instagram, Vicky and Ammy Virk make an entry on the show

with the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their upcoming film 'Bad Newz', which they are promoting on the controversial reality show.

Anil and Vicky first perform the hook step of the song. The 'Masaan' star then tells the veteran actor, "Yeh gaana hum aapko dedicate karna chahenge ki husn tera tauba tauba."

Have A Look At The Post: 

Ammy and Vicky then make their way to the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house. Using the iconic dialogue from his blockbuster film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky asks the housemates, "How's the josh?" Ammy initiates a task

among the housemates, during which contestant Lovekesh Kataria is heard saying, "Naezy aur (Sai) Ketan ka involvement is ghar main itna hi kam hai jitna is ghar main adrak hai."

Later, the housemates dance to 'Tauba Tauba' by Karan Aujla along with Vicky and Ammy. Meanwhile, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani was seen at the exit door after receiving the fewest votes from the audience.

She was nominated alongside Armaan Malik, Vishal Panday, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Ranvir Shorey. In a mid-week elimination, actress Poulomi Das was shown the door. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients