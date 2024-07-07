Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal was seen dedicating a song to the forever young star Anil Kapoor on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. In a promo shared by Jio Cinema on Instagram, Vicky and Ammy Virk make an entry on the show

with the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their upcoming film 'Bad Newz', which they are promoting on the controversial reality show.

Anil and Vicky first perform the hook step of the song. The 'Masaan' star then tells the veteran actor, "Yeh gaana hum aapko dedicate karna chahenge ki husn tera tauba tauba."

Have A Look At The Post:

Ammy and Vicky then make their way to the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house. Using the iconic dialogue from his blockbuster film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky asks the housemates, "How's the josh?" Ammy initiates a task

among the housemates, during which contestant Lovekesh Kataria is heard saying, "Naezy aur (Sai) Ketan ka involvement is ghar main itna hi kam hai jitna is ghar main adrak hai."

Later, the housemates dance to 'Tauba Tauba' by Karan Aujla along with Vicky and Ammy. Meanwhile, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani was seen at the exit door after receiving the fewest votes from the audience.

She was nominated alongside Armaan Malik, Vishal Panday, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Ranvir Shorey. In a mid-week elimination, actress Poulomi Das was shown the door.