Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Hide Poha Packets; Ranvir Shorey Gets Angry

The morning of the second day of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' saw social media influencers Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria hiding packets of poha as a prank.

|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 03:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Hide Poha Packets; Ranvir Shorey Gets Angry (Image: @jiocinema/ X)

Mumbai: The morning of the second day of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' saw social media influencers Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria hiding packets of poha as a prank, leaving the housemates worried about the missing food and suspecting a robbery.

The housemates found apples and oranges in the drawers of social media influencer Sana Sultan Khan and YouTube sensation Shivani Kumari, adding to the chaos and leading them to believe it was a special task.

It will be interesting to see whether the housemates uncover that the robbery was a prank and not a special task, or if this will lead to more confusion and chaos. The makers took to social media and shared some pictures from day two.

The snaps show actor Ranveer Shorey in a confused state of mind, Vishal holding the poha packet, and Sana smiling in the last photo.

The post is captioned: "#BiggBossOTT3 ke dusre din gharwalo ko mila reality check! Aakhir kyu hai Ranvir Bigg Boss se khafa?" The show is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Meanwhile, Vishal has nine million followers, and Lovekesh has two million followers on Instagram. Sana has 6.5 million followers on Instagram. Ranveer started his career with his friend and co-actor, Vinay Pathak.

He was the host of the talk show 'Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun?' and 'The Great Indian Comedy Show'. He made his debut in 2002 opposite Manisha Koirala in the film 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story'.

The 51-year-old actor has also featured in movies like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Traffic Signal', 'Ugly Aur Pagli', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Do Knot Disturb', 'Bombay Talkies', 'A Death In The Gunj', 'Sonchiriya', 'Lootcase', '420

IPC', 'Tiger 3', and 'RK/RKay'. He has also been a part of web series like 'Rangbaaz', 'Sacred Games', 'Metro Park', 'Sunflower', and 'Tabbar'. Ranveer has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'.

