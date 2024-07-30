Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey Slams Payal Malik For Twisting His Remark On Kritika Malik

Mumbai: Vishal Pandey has been evicted from the house and the social media star openly slammed Payal Malik for twisting his comment on Kritika Malik. The actor was slapped by Armaan Malik in the house after Payal appeared in the weekend ka vaar and tried to claim about Vishal had wrong intentions for Kritika. Payal was badly slammed by the netizens and Vishal's family and fans for showing him in a bad light. Vishal's family took legal action Armaan and wanted him to be out of the house. But now in the latest eviction, Vishal is out, and he spoke about the controversy where he addressed his remark and slammed Payal for questioning his character.

Talking about the entire episode, Vishal in his interview with Indian Express said, "That Weekend Ka Vaar was very heavy for me. I was being bashed since morning and it ended with the slap. But the name calling hadn’t stopped, I was zoned out for 3-4 days. Mentally I was just not there in the game." He further added," I just kept thinking what people would be saying about my character outside, what would my parents think. Payal Malik had twisted the words. I didn’t remember what I said. There was a point I wondered if I was wrong. It was all very traumatizing".

Vishal clarified that he never checked on Kritika Malik, "You can call Bhagyashali Bhaiyya to anyone. I had clarified this to Sana Makbul too. I looked at Kritika to check if she was gone. I never checked her out. I do feel Armaan is very lucky to have not one but two such caring wives."

Vishal Pandey even expressed that he felt disheartened after coming out of the show, but he knew it was destined.



