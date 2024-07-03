Bigg Boss OTT 3: Watch Viral video Of Armaan Malik Treating FIRST Wife Payal Malik Unfairly Compared To Second Wife Kritika Malik

New Delhi: Armaan Malik has been creating waves on the internet ever since he appeared on the show with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. The YouTuber has been getting bashed for his dual behaviour towards his wives.

One video of Armaan Malik caught the netizens' attention where he is seen being biased towards Payal, in the video he gifts Payal a cookie packet which she accepts and says, ‘Though I don’t eat this, but still Thankyou’.

Kritika too was present and she asked Armaan about her gift and he gave her an iPhone. Payal questions this partiality done by Armaan.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Many are slamming Armaan for this biasedness towards Payal, while others feel that the trio is fooling them deliberately. Talking about Payal, she has been evicted from the house, during her exit Armaan was seen smiling and he even

said that it’s okay even if she goes out, she can take care of their four kids. This statement too of Armaan was strongly criticised.

One user commented, "Bs kuch time or bad inme bhi koi divorce lega". Another user commented, "Shrm b ni arhi Arman or kritika ko". One more user said, "Kitne logo ka is pyar ko dekh kar apne pyar se bharosha uth jayga".

Currently, Armaan and Kritika are in the house and Payal has been strongly rooting for the win among the two.