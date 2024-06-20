New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows - Bigg Boss has successfully seen two seasons of its OTT version getting the pulse of the audience digitally. So, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is ready to kickstart and this time stepping into Salman Khan's big boots is none other than veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The announcement of the new host and surely added to the vigour and zest for the show.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3: WHERE AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 will begin from June 21, 2024. It will stream on JioCinema. Adding to the fun, makers have promised non-stop 24/7 drama and excitement for viewers subscribed to Premium, while the show will be streaming daily at 9 PM. The show will be available on Jio Cinema Premium.

Mausam badlega, taapmaan badlega.

AK ke aane se, ab sab badlega.



Taiyaar ho jaaiye for this khaas season of #BiggBossOTT3 with our host, @AnilKapoor.



Streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9pm.#BBOTT3onJioCinema #BBOTT3 #BiggBoss #JioCinemaPremium pic.twitter.com/m2kVHnYsJB — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 10, 2024

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 LIVE STREAMING

Anil Kapoor's show will be streamed live, offering a 24x7 experience for viewers. A subscription to Jio Cinema Premium, priced at Rs 29 per month, is required to access the show.

BIGG BOSS OT 3 CONTESTANTS

The list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been doing the rounds. While Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit is the confirmed one, many TV faces are said to be joining the show this time.

Nazakat ka chalega jaadoo, ya Diva karegi sab pe kaabu? Find out at the Grand Premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tomorrow at 9pm.#BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium.#BBOTT3onJioCinema #BBOTT3 #BiggBoss #JioCinemaPremium pic.twitter.com/xu1hJgU94k — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 20, 2024

READ FULL STORY: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List

Anjum Fakih, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Dolly Chaiwala, gamer Maxtern are likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, none of these have been confirmed by the channel as yet.

Omung Kumar has designed the house, much like all previous seasons of the show.