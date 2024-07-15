Bigg Boss OTT 3: Wild Card Contestant Adnaan Shaikh Calls The Show 'Thanda', Says 'Will Stir Up Things'

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 show has been receiving mixed responses ever since it had been on the air. This season’s contestants have come out as boring and few are not keen on watching the show as the host Salman Khan too is not a part of it. However, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hype the show and now this season’s first card contestant Adnaan Shaikh is all set to make his entry in the show.

In his interview with Pinkvilla, Adnaan shared his excitement to be part of the show and even said that right now the show is going thanda but assured things will stir up with his entry," Fika… Thanda hi laag raha hain. (Bland... It feels cold). Abhi garam hoyega, ruko thoda."

When quizzed about his strategy to be in the game, Adnaan claimed he hasn't planned anything and has done no preparation and will show his real side to the janta," Kuch bhi nahi, kuch bhi nahi. Kya prepare karna hain, khana thodii na banana hain. Bas real rehna hain. Mein preparation karke jitna bhi jau, waha pe hoyega kuch aur hi. Preparation wo karta hain jo logon ka darr hain ki uska personality logon ko kuch aur dikhana hain. Par mere ko wahi dikhana hain jo mein"

Adnaan even added that he has been the big fan of Salman Khan and he is definitely missing him in the show. Along with Adnan, there are several ex contestants also who mentioned how then miss Salman as Bigg Boss means Salman Khan to them. Ex-Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde too had expressed her disinterest in the show due to Salman Khan not being the host.