Bigg Boss OTT day 23 written updates: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat get into ugly fight, former says, Men in my life never made me feel good about myself

New Delhi: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been one of the most-loved connections of Bigg Boss OTT. But from past two days, things are not going too good between the two.

Recently during a casual conversation, Shamita was seen saying that why don’t Bigg Boss arrange a task as she was getting bored. Reacting to it, Raqesh jokingly says why she cribs so much about everything. Shamita feels really hurt by his statement and sits with Neha and discusses it.

Later, when Raqesh joins in and ask her the reason for being rude to him she says she tore her mother’s card for him and he is being so critical about him all the time.

She also referred of the incident which took place in Sunday Ka Vaar episode, where Raqesh accepted infront of Karan Johar and other housemates that he is scared of Shamita.

Things got really ugly between and Raqesh was heard saying that he is really hurt with the fact that she brought the letter thing in between the conversation as he never forced her to destroy it for him as he was ready to get nominated.

Later, Shamita goes inside the washroom and starts crying where Neha was seen consoling her and Shamita says that men in her life never made her feel good about herself.

Later in the day, the clock task where the contestants have to count the timings within themselves for 33 minutes was held. Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana win the task and become the first contender of Boss Man and Boss Lady positions.

Earlier, Bigg Boss exhibited the power of 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady', as Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin got the power to save any one contestant from elimination. While Pratik rooted for Nishant Bhat, Neha wanted to save her bestie Shamita Shetty, after a long discussion and convincing, Pratik decided to go ahead with Neha's decision and they both decided to save Shamita.

While this happened, Bigg Boss gave the audience a chance to save one more contestant and after the voting closed, it was revealed that the audience had saved Nishant. Contestants who are nominated for the weekend are Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.