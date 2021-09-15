Bigg Boss OTT Day 37 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal’s sister asks him to maintain distance from Neha Bhasin!

New Delhi: Today’s Bigg Boss OTT episode was full of joyous and emotional moments when the housemates got a chance to meet their families and friends in order to boost their morale.

While some of the family members had really great things to share with the housemates, it was Pratik’s sister who told him to maintain some distance from his close friend and connection in the house Neha Bhasin.

Interrupting her in between, Pratik was seen trying to defend his bond saying that the duo is just friends and share a great rapport. But her sister said there is a very thin line in between everything and he should be more cautious about it as everyone is watching the show. She also told him to give his best shot as it is the last week and also motivated him telling him that the family is really proud of him.

Pratik was expecting his mother on the show and cried his heart out in front of his sister and later all the housemates hugged him.

All the housemates were seen extremely happy with the reactions that they were getting from their loved ones.

Among all, it was Nishant Bhat who couldn’t control his excitement when he saw his best friend and choreographer Punit Pathak on the show. Punit shared all the important messages with him and also told him that his account has got verified and he is doing a tremendous job in the house. He was extremely proud of him and said that everyone is very happy to see him on the show.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that their today’s report card is good and so their things won’t get affected for the next day.