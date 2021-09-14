हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda approves her ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat!

Bigg Boss OTT has entered its final leg with the grand finale just 4 days away, the makers have now made special arrangements for all housemates to meet their families and friends in order to boost their morale. 

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda approves her ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has entered its final leg with the grand finale just 4 days away, the makers have now made special arrangements for all housemates to meet their families and friends in order to boost their morale. 

In the promo shared by Voot Select, Shamita Shetty got teary-eyed when she saw her mother Sunanda Shetty in the house. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

While the housemates were asked to stay freeze, it was Shamita who couldn’t control her emotions and burst into tears after seeing her mother after a long span of time. 

She also introduced her mother to her fellow contestant in the house Raqesh Bapat and asked her isn’t Raqesh so sweet?

To which her mother says, he is a sweet man. He is the gentleman in the house.” 

To which Raqesh responds ‘love you’ from the living area. 

Her mother also said she is extremely proud of Shamita and she is doing really well and her sister is also watching the show and everyone is liking her in the show. 

 

For the unversed, recently her sister Shilpa Shetty also appreciated her for how gracefully she is carrying herself on the show. 

Bigg Boss OTT’s grand finale will premiere on September 18 (Saturday), where all the housemates will fight for the trophy and only one will take it home.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita ShettyRaqesh BapatBigg Boss OTTconnectionmother Sunanda ShettyKaran Johar
Next
Story

Remo D'Souza's Dance+ returns with season 6 on OTT - Date, time and where to watch!

Must Watch

PT1M51S

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University