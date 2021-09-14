Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda approves her ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has entered its final leg with the grand finale just 4 days away, the makers have now made special arrangements for all housemates to meet their families and friends in order to boost their morale.

In the promo shared by Voot Select, Shamita Shetty got teary-eyed when she saw her mother Sunanda Shetty in the house.

While the housemates were asked to stay freeze, it was Shamita who couldn’t control her emotions and burst into tears after seeing her mother after a long span of time.

She also introduced her mother to her fellow contestant in the house Raqesh Bapat and asked her isn’t Raqesh so sweet?

To which her mother says, he is a sweet man. He is the gentleman in the house.”

To which Raqesh responds ‘love you’ from the living area.

Her mother also said she is extremely proud of Shamita and she is doing really well and her sister is also watching the show and everyone is liking her in the show.

For the unversed, recently her sister Shilpa Shetty also appreciated her for how gracefully she is carrying herself on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT’s grand finale will premiere on September 18 (Saturday), where all the housemates will fight for the trophy and only one will take it home.