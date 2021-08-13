Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 written updates: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat become Boss Lady, Boss Man, Akshara Singh loses her cool!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a lot of buzz with its edge-of-the-seat drama and Over The Top fights among housemates. On Day 5 in the Bigg Boss OTT house, things got a little heated up as Akshara Singh loses her cool over a comment made by Zeeshan.

The Bhojpuri actress, who is usually complimented for her calm nature, was seen yelling, screaming in the house. All this while Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin were trying to calm her down. Akshara expressed that her blood pressure is very high and she needs some time to cool down. Apparently, Zeeshan accused her of being a 'kaamchor' in the house.

In the kitchen, Neha suggests that people should fight after cooking food as due to arguments and fights, the cooking process gets delayed. Pratik accuses Neha of being biased and not speaking up when her friend starts a fight in the house. Neha gets offended by his remarks and says that she doesn't want to listen to him or talk to him. However, later Pratik talks to Neha privately and apologises to her, asking for her forgiveness.

You might remember that yesterday Bigg Boss gave viewers a chance to pick one jodi for elimination. The audiences picked Nishant and Muskan (Moose) to get nominated along with Shamita-Raqesh and Urfi.

Meanwhile, Divya and Zeeshan have a heart-to-heart where she confides in him about her real feelings about Shamita. The actress expresses that Shamita is too bossy and nosy and hypocritical. Zeeshan reassures Divya that he will stick by her side no matter what in the competition.

As the episode nears its end, housemates select the new Boss lady and Boss man of the house. In the beginning, the housemates were leaning towards Divya and Zeeshan for the position. However, The team selected Raqesh and Shamita as the Boss man and Boss lady to save them from elimination.

Do you think they made the right decision?

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.