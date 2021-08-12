Bigg Boss OTT Day 4 written updates: Zeeshan Khan and Urfi have BIG fallout, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat get nominated!

New Delhi: The reality show Bigg Boss OTT is getting more interesting by the day and it's getting hard to keep up with the spicy drama that unfolds in the house. On Day 4, Zeeshan Khan and Urfi broke their connection as Zeeshan decided to pair up with Divya. This was heartbreaking for Urfi as the duo had been friends for over three years before the show.

When Zeeshan forms a connection with Divya, she becomes safe from being nominated and in turn, Urfi gets nominated as she is connectionless now. However, this transition does not happen smoothly as Urfi curses Zeeshan and calls him 'selfish' as she claimed that he didn't even inform her before pressing the red button.

Later, Bigg Boss assigns the housemates with a new task - a chance for the connections to win immunities in the game. In the first task, one person in the pair gets their hair coloured by the other partner. Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh who are the Boss man and Boss lady of the house, get to choose which couple applied the hair colour perfectly.

Milind and Neha win the hair colour challenge and get immunity.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Moose Jattana have a private talk where Neha asks Moose to fix her behaviour as the housemates are starting to get annoyed with her. Neha confides in Moose that people are talking behind her back and she needs to curb her mean personality.

Coming back to the tasks, Zeeshan- Divya and Shamita-Raqesh were given the task to return back all fruits and vegetables to Bigg Boss. This was a shocking challenge as housemates did not want to give up their produce ration for the week. However, Zeeshan proceeds to go through with the task despite objections from others.

Although he doesn't get all the fruits, Pratik declares him as the winner as he put in the effort, unlike other pairs. Shamita fights him on this and says that it's very unfair. She says that since Zeeshan didn't return 'all' the fruits, he can't be declared the winner.

In the end, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty get nominated along with Urfi. However, there is a twist. Bigg Boss announced that viewers will have the chance to nominate a second connection till tomorrow morning. Can you guess who it will be?

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.