हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill set to enter show on weekend! - Deets inside

 Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will not just spend time with the contestants but will also have a brief interaction with the show's witty host Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT: Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill set to enter show on weekend! - Deets inside
File photo

Mumbai: Popular 'Bigg Boss 13' couple Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are fondly called as "SidNaaz" by their fans, are all set to step into the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house over the weekend.

The couple will not just spend time with the contestants but will also have a brief interaction with the show's witty host and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

"It will be really interesting to see this romantic jodi enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' specially with the new format and the theme - stay connected," a source close to the couple said.

The source added: "SidNaaz have made a great connection inside this house and it will be exciting to see their interaction with other contestants and Jodis in the house. This weekend will surely be amazing."

'Bigg Boss OTT' airs on Voot Select. Karan is anchoring the digital version.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss OTTBigg Boss OTT updatesBigg Boss OTT contestantsshehnaaz gillSidharth Shukla
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT Day 4 written updates: Zeeshan Khan and Urfi have BIG fallout, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat get nominated!

Must Watch

PT9M29S

DNA: The uproar in the house reaches the streets of the country!