Bigg Boss OTT: FIRST pics of colourful bedroom out!

New Delhi: The popular controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' is around the corner as it will see its release on August 8.

So, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned in order to create buzz among its fans.

So, in order to keep the viewers glued to their seats, now they have released a set of pictures from the bedroom of the upcoming reality show. Well, it seems like the makers have not only changed the format of the show but also the home décor of the whole house.

Sharing the pictures, the Voot team wrote, “NOT FAKE? Some inside pictures from the house of Bigg Boss OTT. Wondering what would be the theme? @voot @vootselecect Can you figure!! Please comment

#BiggBossOTT #Voot #Karan Johar #8th August.”

In the pictures, we can see beautiful double-decker beds with beautiful décor on the walls. The room is still having its final finishing touch before the season starts but this time it is extremely different than previous seasons.

Bigg Boss is known for its extraordinary beautiful house with almost all the luxuries including from the spa to the shopping complex to a theatre view. Anything and everything that you could expect is available in the house where the contestants are locked inside for the whole season without a watch, phone, or anything which can connect them to the outside world.

For the unversed, in the latest promo, the makers have revealed the first contestant of the show - singer Neha Bhasin!

Apart from that, the latest update about the most controversial show says that it will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.